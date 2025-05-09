C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) vs. JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Financial Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and JFE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A JFE $35.84 billion 0.23 $1.36 billion $1.33 9.82

C.P. Pokphand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A JFE 2.69% 5.22% 2.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JFE beats C.P. Pokphand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

