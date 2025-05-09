Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.