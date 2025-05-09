Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

