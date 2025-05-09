First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5588919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In related news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,095,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after buying an additional 958,417 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

