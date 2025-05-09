Waton Financial Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WTF) Quiet Period Will End on May 12th

Waton Financial’s (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 12th. Waton Financial had issued 4,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $17,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Waton Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTF opened at $6.63 on Friday. Waton Financial has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $19.85.
Waton Financial Company Profile
