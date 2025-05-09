Insider Buying: Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Insider Buys £30,767.68 in Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) insider Philip Braun bought 384,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,767.68 ($40,762.69).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 7.96 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £67.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.77.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

