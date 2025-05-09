Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Adrian Kinkaid Acquires 100,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,949.13).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of FAB opened at GBX 6.03 ($0.08) on Friday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.73.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
