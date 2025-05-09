Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Adrian Kinkaid Acquires 100,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,949.13).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of FAB opened at GBX 6.03 ($0.08) on Friday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.73.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

