Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buyback $1.50 billion in Shares

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ANET opened at $87.34 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,355 shares of company stock worth $37,216,079. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
