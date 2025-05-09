Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buyback $1.50 billion in Shares

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANET opened at $87.34 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,355 shares of company stock worth $37,216,079. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

