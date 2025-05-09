XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Board of Directors Announces Stock Repurchase Program

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL Stock Up 5.7 %

XPEL stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

