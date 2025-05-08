Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.