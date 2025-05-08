Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

