Centiva Capital LP Buys 6,930 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $87.68 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.