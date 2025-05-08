Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $391.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $355.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $385.70 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.18.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

