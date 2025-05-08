Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $616,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.