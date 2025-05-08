Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.