Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 686 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.28, for a total value of $782,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,464.48. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,530 shares of company stock valued at $137,602,751. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,155.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $978.21 and a 200 day moving average of $926.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

