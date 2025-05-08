Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after purchasing an additional 162,528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 61,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

