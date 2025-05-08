Fullcircle Wealth LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 4.8% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $4,856,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

NYSE UPS opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

