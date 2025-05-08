Deutsche Bank AG Has $687.55 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $687,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $407.79 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.57 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.19 and its 200 day moving average is $517.82. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

