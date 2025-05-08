Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 310,413 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Tesla worth $3,369,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,580. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,228 shares of company stock worth $83,590,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $276.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.69 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.