Family Management Corp Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

