Centiva Capital LP Sells 10,215 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAT opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.93 and a 200-day moving average of $356.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

