Clarity Asset Management Inc. Buys 29 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $563.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.82 and its 200 day moving average is $582.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

