Family Management Corp Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $563.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $552.82 and a 200 day moving average of $582.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

