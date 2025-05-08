Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pfizer are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. By buying these stocks, investors gain partial ownership in firms whose financial performance is driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, patent expirations, clinical-trial outcomes and R&D pipelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $775.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,882. The company has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 10,403,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,006. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $378.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.45. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.62 and its 200-day moving average is $518.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $404.80 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,695,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,448. The company has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

