Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 29,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.86.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

