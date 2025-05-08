Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $74,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $302.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.81. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

