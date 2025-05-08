Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 29.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.