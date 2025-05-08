Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965,308 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Intel worth $481,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Compass Rose Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intel by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Intel by 1,672.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 976,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 920,935 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

INTC opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

