Citizens Business Bank Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $407.79 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.57 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.19 and its 200-day moving average is $517.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.