2,190 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

UPS stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

