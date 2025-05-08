Top Large Cap Stocks To Research – May 5th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Meta Platforms are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established and financially stable, often paying regular dividends. While they generally offer lower volatility than smaller companies, their growth potential is correspondingly more modest. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.27. 74,905,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,838,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.91. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $905.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,973,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,261,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. 80,020,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,482,798. The firm has a market cap of $291.50 billion, a PE ratio of 655.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $487.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,107,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,329,949. The company has a market capitalization of $305.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.03 on Monday, hitting $200.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,135,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,141,931. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $26.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,558,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,653. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $399.26 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $600.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,811,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.99. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

