Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $32.41 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,782,000 after purchasing an additional 518,270 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. InvesTrust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 519,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
