iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

