The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $38,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $204.18 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

