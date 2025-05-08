William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PLTR

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.