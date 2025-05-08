Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 288,369 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,050,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,271 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,603. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

