Q3 EPS Estimate for Twist Bioscience Increased by Analyst

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 547.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $98,265.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,110,729.72. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,531.49. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,931 shares of company stock valued at $898,856. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.