Clearline Capital LP Takes $35.98 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,905 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,977,000. Adobe comprises about 4.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,453,000 after buying an additional 745,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 730,520 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $384.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.62. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

