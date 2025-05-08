JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,363 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $693.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.