Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 65,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
