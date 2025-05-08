FPR Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

FPR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,900 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 4.4% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Carvana worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Carvana by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $258.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.87. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,560 shares of company stock valued at $73,806,520. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.