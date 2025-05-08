Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,476 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $57,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $291,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,621.48. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 592.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

