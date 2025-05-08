Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,476 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $57,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $291,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,621.48. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 592.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Stocks That Crushed Earnings and Guidance Forecasts
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Upwork’s Earnings Beat Fuels Stock Rally—Is Freelancing Booming?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.