AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,104,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017,794 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $571,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,990,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,098 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $3,649,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

