D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,649,046 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1,511.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649,046 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 0.4% of D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $499,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.40 and its 200 day moving average is $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $244.22 and a 1 year high of $350.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.
Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,812.98. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock worth $5,839,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
