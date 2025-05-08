Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.20% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $55,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $25,513.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at $304,670.45. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

