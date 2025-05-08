NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

