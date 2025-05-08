Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $229,991,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,209 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,139.14. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

