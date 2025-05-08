FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $515.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

