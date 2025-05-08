FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $515.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Upwork’s Earnings Beat Fuels Stock Rally—Is Freelancing Booming?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.