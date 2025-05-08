Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

