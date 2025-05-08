Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.71 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.